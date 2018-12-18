Suns' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double against Knicks

Ayton scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes during Monday's 128-110 win over the Knicks.

It's the rookie's 18th double-double in 31 games, as Ayton continues to give the Suns a strong inside presence to complement Devin Booker. His defensive game isn't quite as polished, but look for the 20-year-old to improve on his 0.9 blocks per game down the road as he gains strength and experience.