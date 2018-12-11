Suns' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double in overtime loss
Ayton finished with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 123-119 loss to the Clippers.
Ayton overcame his illness to put up his best performance in over two weeks. He appeared much more enthusiastic out there as the Suns actually kept the game close, forcing it to overtime. The guards actually appeared to be looking for Ayton more on the offensive end which is a good sign moving forward. Despite some frustrations, Ayton should still be rostered everywhere.
