Suns' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double in victory
Ayton tallied 26 points (8-11 FG, 10-14 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over the Lakers.
Ayton led the Suns in scoring Saturday, finishing the game with 26 points to go with 10 rebounds. That makes back-to-back victories for the Suns and is Ayton's third double-double in his last four games. Ayton has been fantastic in his rookie season, an elite option in what has been a spectacular rookie class. He will get Sunday night off before the Suns host the Bucks in what will certainly be a tougher affair.
