Ayton collected 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in a 134-118 victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Ayton continued his strong interior defense by matching his season-high block total and swatting three-plus shots for the second consecutive game. Despite averaging just 9.0 points across his last five contests, the center has still put up productive fantasy numbers due to his 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game over that span.