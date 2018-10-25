Suns' Deandre Ayton: Blocks three shots in loss
Ayton finished with 22 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 13113 loss to the Lakers.
Ayton produced his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 22 points on an impressive 11-of-14 shooting. Despite the end result, Ayton was still able to see 31 minutes of action, second only to Trevor Ariza. Devin Booker (hamstring) is going to be questionable heading into the next game and if he is forced to the sidelines, Ayton could see a bump in his usage. Nonetheless, he has lived up to all expectations so far and could be in line for a top 30 season in just his first year in the league.
