Suns' Deandre Ayton: Bounces back with double-double in loss
Ayton provided 20 points (6-11 FG, 8-8 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Suns' 123-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
After seeing his production take a serious downturn versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Saturday, the first overall pick impressively snapped back to form Monday. Ayton's scoring and rebounding totals were both personal bests over his first three games, as he's largely proving capable of the same caliber of play he demonstrated during impressive summer league and preseason stints. Given his sizable role in the Suns' attack, his numbers should only continue to improve as he gains additional seasoning throughout the campaign.
