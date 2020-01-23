Suns' Deandre Ayton: Bullied in loss

Ayton had 10 points (5-12 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during the Suns' 112-87 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night.

Ayton looked a bit out of sorts, as there were multiple oops that he timed poorly in the first half. He was also dominated on the glass by Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner --- with Turner blocking him a couple times for good measure. Ayton has a promising next matchup in San Antonio on Thursday after dropping 25 points and 12 boards on the Spurs on Monday.