Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career-high 18 rebounds Wednesday

Ayton finished with 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 victory over the Celtics.

Ayton pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds Wednesday, helping the Suns to their fourth straight victory. The 32 minutes were also the most Ayton has played in December, continuing his upward trend over the past three games. He is going to go through some rough patches as rookies tend to do, however, he is still going to push for rookie of the year honors and should be a must-roster player the rest of the way.