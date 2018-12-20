Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career-high 18 rebounds Wednesday
Ayton finished with 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 victory over the Celtics.
Ayton pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds Wednesday, helping the Suns to their fourth straight victory. The 32 minutes were also the most Ayton has played in December, continuing his upward trend over the past three games. He is going to go through some rough patches as rookies tend to do, however, he is still going to push for rookie of the year honors and should be a must-roster player the rest of the way.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double against Knicks•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 17th double-double in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Sees notable downturn in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double in overtime loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Set to play Monday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Working at shootaround•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...