Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career-high 26 points in loss

Ayton accumulated 26 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime loss to the Wizards.

Ayton finished with a career high scoring total while falling one board shy of matching his career best in that category as well. The rookie big man has posted at least 21 points and 13 boards in each of the last three games and now has 20 double-doubles (including eight in December) through 33 appearances.