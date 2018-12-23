Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career-high 26 points in loss
Ayton accumulated 26 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime loss to the Wizards.
Ayton finished with a career high scoring total while falling one board shy of matching his career best in that category as well. The rookie big man has posted at least 21 points and 13 boards in each of the last three games and now has 20 double-doubles (including eight in December) through 33 appearances.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career-high 18 rebounds Wednesday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double against Knicks•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 17th double-double in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Sees notable downturn in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double in overtime loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Set to play Monday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...