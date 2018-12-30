Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career night for the rookie
Ayton ended with 33 points (16-20 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to Denver.
Ayton lit up the Nuggets for a career-high 33 points on an incredible 16-of-20 shooting. To cap the night off, he added 14 rebounds and another career-high with four steals. Over the past two weeks, he is the 6th ranked player, shooting an amazing 69 percent on almost 15 shot attempts. This type of production will likely not hold but it is a great sign that he was able to get through a rough patch and come out the other side with play such as this.
