Ayton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 22-year-old sat out the final three games of the regular season with knee soreness, but he's good to go for the start of the playoffs. Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.7 minutes over 69 games this season.