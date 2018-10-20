Suns' Deandre Ayton: Cleared to play
Ayton (ankle) will play Saturday against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of BSNDenver.com reports.
As expected, Ayton's ankle injury is minor, and he'll be able to take the court for Game 2 of the season. During the opener, he posted 18 points, 10 boards, six assists, one block and one steal.
