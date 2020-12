Ayton tallied 12 points (6-9 FG) and six rebounds over 27 minutes in a loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Ayton's performance was more subdued than in Wednesday's meeting between the same squads during which he produced 21 points, nine boards and four steals, but he nonetheless tied for second on the team with both his 12 points and six rebounds. The center should continue to be a nightly double-double threat in his third season in the league, which officially begins Wednesday versus Dallas.