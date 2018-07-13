Suns' Deandre Ayton: Comes up shy of double-double
Ayton recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and a block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 88-86 summer league loss to the 76ers.
Despite quality rebounding (three offensive boards) and defense, Ayton struggled looking for his shot, committing a team-high six turnovers without an assist. He also has yet to attempt a three-pointer. Coming into Thursday's game, the No. 1 overall pick was averaging 16.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.0 block while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the charity stripe.
