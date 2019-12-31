Suns' Deandre Ayton: Coming off bench
Ayton isn't starting Monday's game against Portland.
Ayton has been cleared to play Monday night, though Aron Baynes will draw another start at center. The Arizona product figures to be eased back into action after remaining sidelined for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign up to this point.
