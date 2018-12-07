Suns' Deandre Ayton: Could miss Thursday's contest

Ayton is no longer in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Portland due to illness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

It's currently unclear as to whether Ayton will miss the entire game or if he'll simply see a reduction in minutes. Richaun Holes has been named the starter at center with Ayton not feeling well.

