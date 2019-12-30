Suns' Deandre Ayton: Could return Monday
Ayton (ankle) has a possibility of returning in Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Though he was initially ruled out, coach Monty Williams stated that Ayton could possibly return Monday, depending on how he responds to shootaround and pregame treatment and likely won't be made official until the runup to tipoff. It would be a boon for fantasy owners, who've been blessed by Ayton's presence in just two games this season as the second-year center's battled both a suspension and a nagging right ankle sprain.
