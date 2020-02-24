Play

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Deemed probable Monday

Ayton (ankle) is probable for Monday's contest against Utah, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton's name on the injury report has appeared numerous times lately due to an ankle injury, though the center has played in each of the last two matchups. Barring any major setbacks prior to tipoff, Ayton will presumably resume a normal workload Monday in Utah.

