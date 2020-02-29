Suns' Deandre Ayton: Deemed questionable
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Golden State due to a sore hip, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Ayton picked up the hip issue during Friday's tilt with Detroit, though he recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds and was able to play 35 minutes in the contest. Presumably, the second-year center's availability will be determined based on how he feels during pregame warmups. Look for the team to provide an update on Ayton's status closer to tipoff.
