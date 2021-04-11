Ayton had 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Ayton was efficient from the field and pushed his double-digit streak to four games, though he's scored 20 or more points just once during that stretch. The talented big man is having a career-worst year according to several metrics, but he's been trending in the right direction of late due to his ability to snag double-doubles on a nightly basis. Through his last 10 games, Ayton is averaging 16.3 points and 10.0 rebounds per tilt.