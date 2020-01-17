Suns' Deandre Ayton: Delivers dominant double-double
Ayton accumulated 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-4 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-98 win over the Knicks.
Ayton drew the start after coming off the bench behind Aron Baynes the last three games, and the 21-year-old sophomore was absolutely superb, amassing a career high rebounding total and a season high in scoring. Ayton has logged seven double-doubles through 11 appearances, has scored 20 or more in three of the last five and has hauled in at least nine boards in every tilt thus far this season. Ayton is also averaging 1.6 blocks per game, this after managing just 0.9 per night as a rookie in 2018-19.
