Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dials up double-double
Ayton posted 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Toronto.
Despite an errant shooting night, Ayton managed to record his 20th double-double of the year. The 21-year-old's stepped up his game in his second professional season and has increased his output across the board. Overall, he's averaging 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game.
