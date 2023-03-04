Ayton did not practice Saturday due to a knee injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton is getting treatment on his knee, and the medical staff is gathering more information before determining the center's status for Sunday's game at Dallas. Ayton played 27 minutes during Friday's 125-104 win over the Bulls, producing just seven points, three rebounds and one steal.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Third straight double-double in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Top rebounder in double-double game•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominant performance Tuesday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Efficient double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Provides 30-point double-double•