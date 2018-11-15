Ayton posted 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes in the Suns' 116-96 win over the Spurs on Thursday.

Ayton produced an impressive effort down low against the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, generating his fourth double-double in the last five contests. The first overall pick has essentially been as good as advertised, checking off boxes across the stat sheet on his way to averages of 16.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists and a trio of multi-block games.