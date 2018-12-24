Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominant performance in loss
Ayton finished with 26 points (13-16 FG), 18 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 loss to Brooklyn.
Ayton matched his career-high numbers in scoring, rebounding, and blocks Sunday, turning in a gem of a performance despite the loss. He has now scored at least 21 points in four straight games while also recording double-digit rebounds in all four. After a slump only a couple of weeks ago, Ayton is rolling once again and the buy low window has officially slammed shut.
