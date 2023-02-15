Ayton chipped in 29 points (13-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 victory over the Kings.

Ayton had his way with the Kings, taking full advantage of what was a favorable matchup. Despite Domantas Sabonis being one of the more offensively gifted centers in the league, his shortcomings on defense are well documented. Ayton was able to capitalize on that, turning in arguably his best all-around performance of the season. He has been a first-round player over the past two weeks, easily his best stretch of the season. While he certainly looks more engaged on both ends of the floor, managers could also view this as a nice sell-high opportunity.