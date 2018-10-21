Ayton recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Saturday's 119-91 loss to the Nuggets.

It was doubtful that any player could contend with Nikola Jokic's historic night, where he became the second player in history to record a 30 -plus point triple-double without missing a field goal. Ayton was no different, as the rookie will likely need more seasoning before he can match that kind of firepower. No one on the Suns had an answer for the Nuggets, and the team desperately needs Ayton to come alive if they have any hope of relevancy in the West. Ayton and the Suns face an equally difficult challenge against the Warriors on Tuesday.