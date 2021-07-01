Ayton closed with 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 victory over the Clippers.

Ayton finished the series just like he started it, helping propel the Suns to the NBA Finals where they will face either the Bucks or the Hawks. It's been a tale of two cities for Ayton when comparing his regular season and playoff production. He has been able to play with consistency and vigour, something that eluded him for much of the year. His play has certainly made many people sit up and take notice and depending on how things play out over the next two weeks, his fantasy ADP could begin to climb prior to draft season.