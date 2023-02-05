Ayton ended with 31 points (13-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 win over the Pistons.

Ayton steamrolled the Pistons en route to his ninth double-double in the last 12 games, doing so while shooting efficiently from the field and free-throw line. The matchup against an overmatched opponent certainly played a factor in Ayton's success, but the excellent outing was a welcome sight for fantasy mangers who have endured a somewhat disappointing season from the veteran center. After converting at 62.6 percent and 63.4 percent rates from the field in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, respectively, Ayton is down to 58 percent through his first 46 appearances of 2022-23.