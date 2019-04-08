Suns' Deandre Ayton: Done for season

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for the Suns' regular season finale against the Mavs on Tuesday, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Ayton did not make the trip to Dallas with the team, and he'll miss a fifth straight game with a sprained left ankle to end the year. The No. 1 overall pick will finish his debut season with averages of 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks in 71 games.