Ayton had 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT) and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

The big man had a tepid finish to the first-round series against the Lakers, but he's come out with much more aggression in Round 2, posting double-doubles in each of the first two matchups. In a game that turned into a blowout midway through the second half, Ayton needed only 26 minutes to post his fifth double-double in eight playoff games.