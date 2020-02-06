Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in Detroit

Ayton scored 26 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Pistons.

Matched up in the paint against Andre Drummond, Ayton more than held his own and posted his third straight double-double while tying his season high in blocks. The second-year big is on a roll, averaging 21.0 points, 12.5 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks over his last 12 games.