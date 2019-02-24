Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in loss to Hawks
Ayton scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to the Hawks.
It's the rookie's 30th double-double of the season. While the first overall pick in the 2018 draft might have already lost the Rookie of the Year race to Luka Doncic, Ayton is still enjoying a strong season, averaging 16.4 points, 10.5 boards, 1.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals through 55 games.
