Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in loss to Hawks

Ayton scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to the Hawks.

It's the rookie's 30th double-double of the season. While the first overall pick in the 2018 draft might have already lost the Rookie of the Year race to Luka Doncic, Ayton is still enjoying a strong season, averaging 16.4 points, 10.5 boards, 1.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals through 55 games.