Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in loss

Ayton had 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-8 FT) and 12 rebounds in Monday's loss to the Spurs.

It was the fourth consecutive double-double for Ayton, who's now started the last three games and averaged 25.7 points, 16.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest in that span. He's also hit 21 of his 23 free throw attempts.