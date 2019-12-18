Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in return to action

Ayton (suspension) put up 18 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 120-99 loss to the Clippers.

With the Clippers turning the game into a runaway after three quarters, Suns coach Monty Williams elected to ease up on the second-year center's minutes as he returned from a 25-game absence. Ayton immediately unseated Frank Kaminsky as the starting center in his first game back and operated as the clear No. 1 option, so fantasy managers who had stashed the 21-year-old on their bench during his suspension shouldn't have any hesitation about activating him. Even when co-star Devin Booker (forearm) is ready to play again, Ayton isn't expected to see a significant decline in his overall usage.