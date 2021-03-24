Ayton scored 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 110-100 victory over Miami on Tuesday.
Ayton collected his second double-double since returning from the All-Star break seven games ago and now has 22 on the year. The center was very efficient from the field Tuesday and has been shooting at a very high clip all month, making 62.6 percent of his shot attempts. Ayton also played solid defense, blocking at least three shots for just the fifth time this season.
