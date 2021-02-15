Ayton accumulated 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes in the victory over the Magic on Sunday.

It was the first time in three games the 2018 No. 1 overall pick picked up a double-double. On the defensive side, he's now failed to log a steal in eight February games and hasn't blocked a shot in three straight games. While he's averaging career-lows in points, assists and steals; his 12.3 rebounds per game is at a career-high.