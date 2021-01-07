Ayton had 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 16 boards in Wednesday's win over Toronto.

It was the fourth double-double of the season for Ayton, who's off to a relatively quiet, yet effective start to the 2020-21 campaign. The big man struggled with foul trouble again Wednesday, but more concerningly he only got to the free throw line once. Ayton has attempted two or fewer free throws in five of eight games thus far.