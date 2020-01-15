Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double off bench

Ayton scored 20 points (10-14 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 33 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 123-110 loss to the Hawks.

Whether he's been starting or anchoring the Suns' second unit, Ayton has been producing solid numbers lately, averaging 16.7 points, 10.9 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last seven games. The second-year center should continue seeing big minutes and remain a strong fantasy asset regardless of his role.