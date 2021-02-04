Ayton totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds in a loss to New Orleans on Wednesday.

Ayton entered the contest having grabbed 13 or more boards in eight straight games. While that streak came to an end, he stretched his run of double-doubles to eight in his last nine games, including each of his last four. Ayton was also the Suns' second-leading scorer in the contest with 13 points. The big man is posting per-game averages of 14.2 points, 12.8 boards and 1.1 blocks this season while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and 71.2 percent from the charity stripe.