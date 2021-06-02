Ayton had eight points (2-3 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Lakers.

Ayton had recorded a double-double in each of the Suns' four previous playoff games, but that streak finally came to an end in this one -- though it was also the first game of the series where he didn't play at least 30 minutes. Through five postseason appearances, the star big man is averaging 17.4 points and 12.2 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 80 percent from the field.