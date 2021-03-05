Ayton tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes Thursday in a 120-98 win over the Warriors.

Ayton played his season low of 22 minutes but logged the double-double despite being given limited playing time. The Suns dominated Golden State on Thursday and deployed their bench unit while allowing starters to rest. Ayton will head into the All-Star break with averages of 14.5 points and 11.4 rebounds across 35 games.