Ayton had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Ayton has posted a double-double in back-to-back contests, and the Suns have claimed a 2-1 lead over the Clippers after dropping Game 1. Through three playoff contests, the fifth-year big man is averaging 14.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, but he's shooting just 60 percent from the free-throw line. Ayton shot 76 percent from the charity stripe during the regular season and has never shot below 74 percent in his career, so an uptick in that department could bode well for his overall production moving forward.