Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in loss
Ayton totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to Washington.
Ayton produced another double-double Wednesday, ending the contest with 14 points and 10 rebounds. It was the Devin Booker show once again, however, Ayton was certainly more impactful on the stat sheet. Luka Doncic and Trae Young have separated themselves in the rookie of the year race, although, Ayton has still had himself an excellent first season in the NBA.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nine points, seven rebounds in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 37th double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Magnificent in losing effort Monday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Quiet night in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts 17 points, 14 boards in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles in loss Wednesday•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.