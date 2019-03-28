Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in loss

Ayton totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 loss to Washington.

Ayton produced another double-double Wednesday, ending the contest with 14 points and 10 rebounds. It was the Devin Booker show once again, however, Ayton was certainly more impactful on the stat sheet. Luka Doncic and Trae Young have separated themselves in the rookie of the year race, although, Ayton has still had himself an excellent first season in the NBA.