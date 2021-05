Ayton mustered 22 points (11-13 FG), 10 rebounds and an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers.

Ayton has recorded double-doubles in his first two playoff appearances and has been extremely efficient as well, missing just three of his 24 field-goal attempts over those two appearances. The third-year center has taken his play to another level in the playoffs considering he only averaged 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game during the regular season.