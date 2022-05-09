Ayton ended Sunday's 111-101 loss to the Mavericks with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 33 minutes.
Ayton registered a double-double for a second consecutive contest but has failed to top 20 points since pouring in 25 during Game 1. He's been a steady producer throughout the series, expect for Game 2 when he faced foul trouble. The talented big man has a favorable matchup against the Mavericks frontcourt and will look to take full advantage when the series shifts back to Phoenix on Tuesday.
