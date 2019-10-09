Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in preseason opener
Ayton registered 18 points (9-14 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during the Suns' 111-106 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Ayton picked up right where he left off during his 71-game rookie campaign, when he averaged an impressive 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 30.7 minutes per contest. The 2018 first overall pick will look to take a significant step forward this season and parlay his 7-foot-1 frame into even stronger numbers on the rebounding front, as well as into an uptick in blocks. Additionally, with the Suns also having addressed the point guard position with a strong facilitator in Ricky Rubio, Ayton could particularly see a bump in his scoring numbers.
