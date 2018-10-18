Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in regular-season debut
Ayton generated 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the Suns' 121-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
The rookie demonstrated that his stellar preseason was no fluke, churning out a double-double while often going head-to-head with wily veteran DeAndre Jordan. As he did during the exhibition slate, Ayton also displayed a penchant for distributing the ball when called upon, with his six dimes checking in second on the Suns for the night. The versatile big man is already providing a young and promising Suns squad with a presence down low that it hasn't enjoyed in years. He'll look to build in a successful debut versus Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Saturday.
