Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in return

Ayton finished with 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 loss to the Hawks.

Ayton was back in the starting lineup after missing six games with an ankle injury. He played under no restrictions, ending with 13 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes. He appears fully healthy and owners should plug him back into their lineups moving forward.