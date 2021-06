Ayton ended with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over Denver.

Ayton certainly held his own against Nikola Jokic, walking away from the victory with another double-double. After a somewhat disappointing regular season, Ayton has been able to take his game to another level thus far in the playoffs and that continued development is going to be key if the Suns are to make it to the Western Conference Finals.